Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat wave continues before cold front brings cool-down, storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another day of record setting temps in the mid to upper 80s expected this afternoon.
  • Today’s record is 83° set back just in 2015.
  • A strong cold front arrives tomorrow morning to change all that.
  • Showers and storms come in by mid to late morning and then exit quickly to the east.
  • These will bring in heavy rain and lightning threats, but overall severe weather threats are quite low.
  • The other big story tomorrow will be the drop in temps.
  • We’ll be in the 60s tomorrow morning but once the rain moves out, we drop into the 50s by the afternoon.
  • Friday morning will be quite chilly compared to where we’ve been with temps in the mid 30s.
  • 70s then return heading into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read