FORECAST: Heat wave continues before cold front brings cool-down, storms

FORECAST:

Another day of record setting temps in the mid to upper 80s expected this afternoon.

Today’s record is 83° set back just in 2015.

A strong cold front arrives tomorrow morning to change all that.

Showers and storms come in by mid to late morning and then exit quickly to the east.

These will bring in heavy rain and lightning threats, but overall severe weather threats are quite low.

The other big story tomorrow will be the drop in temps.

We’ll be in the 60s tomorrow morning but once the rain moves out, we drop into the 50s by the afternoon.

Friday morning will be quite chilly compared to where we’ve been with temps in the mid 30s.

70s then return heading into the weekend.

