FORECAST: Heat wave continues before cold front brings cool-down, storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another day of record setting temps in the mid to upper 80s expected this afternoon.
- Today’s record is 83° set back just in 2015.
- A strong cold front arrives tomorrow morning to change all that.
- Showers and storms come in by mid to late morning and then exit quickly to the east.
- These will bring in heavy rain and lightning threats, but overall severe weather threats are quite low.
- The other big story tomorrow will be the drop in temps.
- We’ll be in the 60s tomorrow morning but once the rain moves out, we drop into the 50s by the afternoon.
- Friday morning will be quite chilly compared to where we’ve been with temps in the mid 30s.
- 70s then return heading into the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group