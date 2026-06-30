FORECAST: Heat wave continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Similar heat and humidity expected today with highs once again in the low to mid 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s.
- More heat builds in through the end of the week with near triple digits.
- Heat index values may not go off the charts as moisture may level off each afternoon through the Fourth (but that doesn’t really matter.)
- Heat Advisories could still be issued as the heat index may still briefly reach 105°.
- Relief comes in next week with storm chances returning.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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