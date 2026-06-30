FORECAST: Heat wave continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Similar heat and humidity expected today with highs once again in the low to mid 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s.

More heat builds in through the end of the week with near triple digits.

Heat index values may not go off the charts as moisture may level off each afternoon through the Fourth (but that doesn’t really matter.)

Heat Advisories could still be issued as the heat index may still briefly reach 105°.

Relief comes in next week with storm chances returning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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