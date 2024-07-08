FORECAST: Heat wave continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Despite the extra clouds and a few storms that develop, the heat wave will live on, and we’ll get up into the mid-90s each day this week,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Monday.

The heat index values will be in the upper 90s in some spots.

“We’ll watch the remnants of (Tropical Storm) Beryl move from Texas into the Great Lakes region,” Ahrens said.

The system will send a weak front to our region, but it will only manage to trigger a few scattered storms each afternoon.

It will not be enough to take down this crippling heat wave.

