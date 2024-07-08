Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat wave continues

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “Despite the extra clouds and a few storms that develop, the heat wave will live on, and we’ll get up into the mid-90s each day this week,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Monday.
  • The heat index values will be in the upper 90s in some spots.
  • “We’ll watch the remnants of (Tropical Storm) Beryl move from Texas into the Great Lakes region,” Ahrens said.
  • The system will send a weak front to our region, but it will only manage to trigger a few scattered storms each afternoon.
  • It will not be enough to take down this crippling heat wave.

