FORECAST: Heat wave continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “Despite the extra clouds and a few storms that develop, the heat wave will live on, and we’ll get up into the mid-90s each day this week,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Monday.
- The heat index values will be in the upper 90s in some spots.
- “We’ll watch the remnants of (Tropical Storm) Beryl move from Texas into the Great Lakes region,” Ahrens said.
- The system will send a weak front to our region, but it will only manage to trigger a few scattered storms each afternoon.
- It will not be enough to take down this crippling heat wave.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group