Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat wave returns with high humidity, storm chances

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Hot and humid weather returns today as the heat index values make it feel like mid to upper 90s this afternoon.
  • Storm chances also return but the higher risk for strong to severe storms will be across the northern part of our area.
  • Damaging wind is going to be the main threat.
  • Some of those storms move into the metro later this evening (toward midnight) but should be in a weakened state.
  • The rest of the week is mainly about the heat and humidity.
  • We do get a short-lived drop in the summer steam through midweek but it returns into the weekend.
  • Highs jump to the mid 90s by Saturday and it may feel over 100° with the humidity.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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