FORECAST: Heat wave returns with high humidity, storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Hot and humid weather returns today as the heat index values make it feel like mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Storm chances also return but the higher risk for strong to severe storms will be across the northern part of our area.

Damaging wind is going to be the main threat.

Some of those storms move into the metro later this evening (toward midnight) but should be in a weakened state.

The rest of the week is mainly about the heat and humidity.

We do get a short-lived drop in the summer steam through midweek but it returns into the weekend.

Highs jump to the mid 90s by Saturday and it may feel over 100° with the humidity.

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