FORECAST: Heat wave returns with high humidity, storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Hot and humid weather returns today as the heat index values make it feel like mid to upper 90s this afternoon.
- Storm chances also return but the higher risk for strong to severe storms will be across the northern part of our area.
- Damaging wind is going to be the main threat.
- Some of those storms move into the metro later this evening (toward midnight) but should be in a weakened state.
- The rest of the week is mainly about the heat and humidity.
- We do get a short-lived drop in the summer steam through midweek but it returns into the weekend.
- Highs jump to the mid 90s by Saturday and it may feel over 100° with the humidity.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group