FORECAST: Heating up today; storm risk returns Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heating back up today after a nice cool down over the weekend.

Highs today top out in the lower 90s with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

Even hotter tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring back storm chances.

Tomorrow’s storm risk depends on how much rain or cloud cover comes in early in the day.

If this area of rain bypasses us to the west and becomes more unstable, we will see a risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.

If the clouds come in early, this would reduce the risk.

Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats if storms can fire up.

Drier air returns on Wednesday and our weather remains pleasant for the remainder of the week.

Storm chances should return next weekend.

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