FORECAST: Heating up today; storm risk returns Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Heating back up today after a nice cool down over the weekend.
- Highs today top out in the lower 90s with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.
- Even hotter tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring back storm chances.
- Tomorrow’s storm risk depends on how much rain or cloud cover comes in early in the day.
- If this area of rain bypasses us to the west and becomes more unstable, we will see a risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.
- If the clouds come in early, this would reduce the risk.
- Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats if storms can fire up.
- Drier air returns on Wednesday and our weather remains pleasant for the remainder of the week.
- Storm chances should return next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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