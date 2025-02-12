FORECAST: Heavy downpours, with ice concerns in the mountains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The rainy mess continues out there today, with some heavier downpours mixed in.
- Temperatures once again struggle to reach the lower 40s this afternoon.
- Ice concerns continue for the high country this morning, but we ease as we head into the afternoon.
- Another round of downpours pushes through tomorrow morning and then we get a break.
- Temperatures warm to the mid 60s Thursday afternoon with some sunshine returning.
- The dry weather hangs on through Friday for Valentine’s plans.
- Temperatures cool back down to the 50s for Friday and Saturday.
- The next storm system brings a risk for rain this weekend, with the heaviest coming down Sunday morning.
- Right now, no big flooding concerns, but there may be some areas in the western mountains of NC that could see some minor flooding by the weekend.
