FORECAST: Heavy downpours, with ice concerns in the mountains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The rainy mess continues out there today, with some heavier downpours mixed in.

Temperatures once again struggle to reach the lower 40s this afternoon.

Ice concerns continue for the high country this morning, but we ease as we head into the afternoon.

Another round of downpours pushes through tomorrow morning and then we get a break.

Temperatures warm to the mid 60s Thursday afternoon with some sunshine returning.

The dry weather hangs on through Friday for Valentine’s plans.

Temperatures cool back down to the 50s for Friday and Saturday.

The next storm system brings a risk for rain this weekend, with the heaviest coming down Sunday morning.

Right now, no big flooding concerns, but there may be some areas in the western mountains of NC that could see some minor flooding by the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group