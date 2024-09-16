FORECAST: Heavy rain to move in this afternoon, evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are watching a coastal storm that will bring heavy rain and strong winds our way today.

This may become a tropical storm Helene before it moves inland this evening. The heaviest rains start up late this afternoon and last well into the night.

Several inches of rain are likely, and that could lead to flooding concerns overnight. Right now, only our far eastern counties are under flood watches.

These could get expanded west later today. The fact that we haven’t had widespread rain in a few weeks is going to lower the overall flooding concern.

Winds are going to gust near or over 30 mph, and this may lead to isolated power outages or a tree down or two.

Depending on the storm’s exact track, our eastern counties could have a very low tornado threat.

That risk is very low right now. Drier weather spreads in throughout Tuesday, with much lower rain chances for the rest of the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group