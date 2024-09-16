FORECAST: Heavy rain to move in this afternoon, evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are watching a coastal storm that will bring heavy rain and strong winds our way today.
- This may become a tropical storm Helene before it moves inland this evening. The heaviest rains start up late this afternoon and last well into the night.
- Several inches of rain are likely, and that could lead to flooding concerns overnight. Right now, only our far eastern counties are under flood watches.
- These could get expanded west later today. The fact that we haven’t had widespread rain in a few weeks is going to lower the overall flooding concern.
- Winds are going to gust near or over 30 mph, and this may lead to isolated power outages or a tree down or two.
- Depending on the storm’s exact track, our eastern counties could have a very low tornado threat.
- That risk is very low right now. Drier weather spreads in throughout Tuesday, with much lower rain chances for the rest of the week.
