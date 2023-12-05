FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the 60s but breezy weather will make it cooler

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Cooler air is expected to move back into the area today after some mild days.

Highs will reach near 60 this afternoon, however, the breeze will make it feel colder.

The high country will see snow showers starting this evening and is expected to last until Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties with accumulations mainly above 3500 ft of 3 inches or more.

Lower elevations can expect to see a touch less.

Sunny and dry weather will be present in the metro for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up to the 60s by Friday through the weekend.

Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until early Sunday morning.

