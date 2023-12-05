FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the 60s but breezy weather will make it cooler

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Cooler air is expected to move back into the area today after some mild days.
- Highs will reach near 60 this afternoon, however, the breeze will make it feel colder.
- The high country will see snow showers starting this evening and is expected to last until Wednesday.
- A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties with accumulations mainly above 3500 ft of 3 inches or more.
- Lower elevations can expect to see a touch less.
- Sunny and dry weather will be present in the metro for the rest of the week.
- Temperatures are expected to warm back up to the 60s by Friday through the weekend.
- Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until early Sunday morning.
