FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the 60s but breezy weather will make it cooler

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Cooler air is expected to move back into the area today after some mild days.
  • Highs will reach near 60 this afternoon, however, the breeze will make it feel colder.
  • The high country will see snow showers starting this evening and is expected to last until Wednesday.
  • A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties with accumulations mainly above 3500 ft of 3 inches or more.
  • Lower elevations can expect to see a touch less.
  • Sunny and dry weather will be present in the metro for the rest of the week.
  • Temperatures are expected to warm back up to the 60s by Friday through the weekend.
  • Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until early Sunday morning.

