FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have some decent weather with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain chances are still coming in on Thanksgiving, but it doesn’t look as threatening as it did yesterday.

The cold front coming our way looks to be moving faster now, and that will likely draw in scattered showers early in the day and then push east quickly by the afternoon.

There is still a small risk for a few stronger storms, but that risk is pushing farther south of our area.

So, not a washout of a day, and it will be mild with highs near 70 degrees. Drier and much colder weather is expected to arrive from Friday through early next week.

Temperatures are expected to drop back down to the 50s on Friday, but only 40s this weekend.

Overnight temperatures crash into the 20s by Saturday morning! Hard freezes are likely well into next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





















©2024 Cox Media Group