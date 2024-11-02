FORECAST: Highs expected to reach nearly 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Clouds will stay low throughout much of the day, which will keep temperatures right around average.
- Highs today will be near 70, which is where we should be for this time of the year.
- Overnight lows will still be above normal as most areas will start off Sunday with temperatures in the low/mid 50s.
- Clouds will gradually break up throughout Sunday, revealing most sunny conditions by late afternoon.
- Temperatures will gradually climb back to the upper 70s by late this week. A weak front could be bringing some light rain to the region on Wednesday.
- The severe weather threat remains very low for the workweek.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
