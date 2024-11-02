FORECAST: Highs expected to reach nearly 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds will stay low throughout much of the day, which will keep temperatures right around average.

Highs today will be near 70, which is where we should be for this time of the year.

Overnight lows will still be above normal as most areas will start off Sunday with temperatures in the low/mid 50s.

Clouds will gradually break up throughout Sunday, revealing most sunny conditions by late afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually climb back to the upper 70s by late this week. A weak front could be bringing some light rain to the region on Wednesday.

The severe weather threat remains very low for the workweek.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

