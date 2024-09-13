FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the upper 70s with more humid conditions

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect scattered showers on and off throughout the day. These, however, will not last very long.

Highs are will reach the upper 70s with more humid conditions.

The threat of rain remains low to moderate this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to remain around 80 degrees all weekend.

The storm that is expected to form along the Carolina coast this weekend looks to be weaker and possibly farther east.

This will take the bulk of the heavier rain threat away from us.

Still bear watching, but it’s not looking as threatening for us anymore.

We will have rain at times today, but it won't add up to much at all. Just keep the umbrellas nearby as a precaution. You'll notice the extra humidity in the air with highs in the upper 70s. pic.twitter.com/kGJzX55zE4 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 13, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group