FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the upper 70s with more humid conditions

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We can expect scattered showers on and off throughout the day. These, however, will not last very long.
  • Highs are will reach the upper 70s with more humid conditions.
  • The threat of rain remains low to moderate this weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to remain around 80 degrees all weekend.
  • The storm that is expected to form along the Carolina coast this weekend looks to be weaker and possibly farther east.
  • This will take the bulk of the heavier rain threat away from us.
  • Still bear watching, but it’s not looking as threatening for us anymore.

