Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot and dry weekend with temperatures in the 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking a hot and dry first weekend of June!
  • Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s today and tomorrow.
  • Fortunately, no issues with any pop-up storms, so any outdoor plans are good to go!
  • We will feel the humidity start to creep back up this weekend and into next week.
  • Rain chances do eventually return early next week as a backdoor cold front arrives Monday and Tuesday. The chance for a pop-up shower or storm will continue daily through the end of next week, though rainfall totals will stay on the low end.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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