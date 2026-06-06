FORECAST: Hot and dry weekend with temperatures in the 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking a hot and dry first weekend of June!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s today and tomorrow.

Fortunately, no issues with any pop-up storms, so any outdoor plans are good to go!

We will feel the humidity start to creep back up this weekend and into next week.

Rain chances do eventually return early next week as a backdoor cold front arrives Monday and Tuesday. The chance for a pop-up shower or storm will continue daily through the end of next week, though rainfall totals will stay on the low end.

Perfect pool weather for the first weekend of June! We're heating up with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, but the humidity isn't too bad so no heat index factor. That lower humidity also means no storms to dodge. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ktcLqq1pc9 — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) June 6, 2026

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