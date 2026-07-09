FORECAST: Hot and humid today as storm chances increase into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another hot and humid day today with highs in the mid-90s feeling closer to 100 degrees!

There’s an isolated chance for a pop-up shower or storm, especially in the mountains, but most stay dry.

It’s nearly a copy and paste forecast for Friday before we see some changes this weekend.

Storm chances go up as a cold front slowly moves through the Carolinas.

This will help drop temperatures from the low 90s Saturday down to the mid-80s Sunday and early next week!

The humidity will also go down a touch, bringing some much-needed relief to the area.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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