FORECAST: Hot, low storm chances expected on 4th of July

FORECAST:
- “The heat is about to step up in a big way tomorrow as the heat index will be around 102,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.
- Likely, there will not be much of a storm threat for fireworks on the Fourth of July.
- Highs will be near 95 degrees but with the humidity, it will feel hotter.
- “Stay hydrated and take care of yourself,” Ahrens said.
