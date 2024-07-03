Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot, low storm chances expected on 4th of July

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “The heat is about to step up in a big way tomorrow as the heat index will be around 102,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.
  • Likely, there will not be much of a storm threat for fireworks on the Fourth of July.
  • Highs will be near 95 degrees but with the humidity, it will feel hotter.
  • “Stay hydrated and take care of yourself,” Ahrens said.

