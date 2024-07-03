FORECAST: Hot, low storm chances expected on 4th of July

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“The heat is about to step up in a big way tomorrow as the heat index will be around 102,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.

Likely, there will not be much of a storm threat for fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Highs will be near 95 degrees but with the humidity, it will feel hotter.

“Stay hydrated and take care of yourself,” Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group