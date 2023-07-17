FORECAST: Hot but not so humid start to the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- While it will remain quite hot today, with highs in the mid-90s, it won’t be as awfully humid as it was to start the weekend.
- However, there is no real heat index to worry about.
- More summer steam starts to creep back up Tuesday and we’ll feel more of it by midweek.
- The chance of storms also returns.
- They are not expected to be widespread, just scattered downpours.
- The dreaded heat index will become the focus by Wednesday, as it climbs to above 100° again.
The mugginess will be a touch lower today, but creeps right back up later this week. I expect the heat index to be at or above 100 again by Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/YirEk9aCuH— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 17, 2023
