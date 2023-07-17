FORECAST: Hot but not so humid start to the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

While it will remain quite hot today, with highs in the mid-90s, it won’t be as awfully humid as it was to start the weekend.

However, there is no real heat index to worry about.

More summer steam starts to creep back up Tuesday and we’ll feel more of it by midweek.

The chance of storms also returns.

They are not expected to be widespread, just scattered downpours.

The dreaded heat index will become the focus by Wednesday, as it climbs to above 100° again.

