FORECAST: Hot but not so humid start to the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • While it will remain quite hot today, with highs in the mid-90s, it won’t be as awfully humid as it was to start the weekend.
  • However, there is no real heat index to worry about.
  • More summer steam starts to creep back up Tuesday and we’ll feel more of it by midweek.
  • The chance of storms also returns.
  • They are not expected to be widespread, just scattered downpours.
  • The dreaded heat index will become the focus by Wednesday, as it climbs to above 100° again.

