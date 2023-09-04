FORECAST: Hot and sunny Labor Day ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We have a sunny and hot Labor Day ahead with highs in the lower 90s.
- It’s not terribly humid, but the steam is increasing for the rest of the week.
- We keep highs back in the mid-90s as we head back to work and school tomorrow and that continues through Thursday.
- Storm chances go up a touch heading into the weekend.
- No major storms are expected at the moment.
