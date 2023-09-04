FORECAST: Hot and sunny Labor Day ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have a sunny and hot Labor Day ahead with highs in the lower 90s.

It’s not terribly humid, but the steam is increasing for the rest of the week.

We keep highs back in the mid-90s as we head back to work and school tomorrow and that continues through Thursday.

Storm chances go up a touch heading into the weekend.

No major storms are expected at the moment.

