FORECAST: Humidity to leave, preview of autumn-like weather this week

FORECAST:
- We made it into the upper 80s Monday, but things are going to cool down big time over the next few days.
- We’ll see the humidity leave the Carolina’s for a few days to give us another false preview of autumn-like weather this week.
- Highs will be in the 70s for Tuesday though Friday.
- Morning lows on Wednesday are going to be great with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
- Our next storm system is still on track for Friday when we could see another low chance for showers and storms.
