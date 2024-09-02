FORECAST: Humidity to leave, preview of autumn-like weather this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We made it into the upper 80s Monday, but things are going to cool down big time over the next few days.

We’ll see the humidity leave the Carolina’s for a few days to give us another false preview of autumn-like weather this week.

Highs will be in the 70s for Tuesday though Friday.

Morning lows on Wednesday are going to be great with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our next storm system is still on track for Friday when we could see another low chance for showers and storms.





WEATHER RESOURCES:

