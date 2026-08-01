FORECAST: Humidity levels beginning to rise

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a couple of pleasant and more comfortable days, humidity levels begin rising this weekend as a new unsettled weathermaker begins inching in from the west.
- This next system will bring us showers and thunderstorms if not late today, at least coming tonight and lasting through Monday.
- There is the marginal risk for a strong storm or two around Sunday and Sunday night which we will monitor.
- Most of next week we get into a fairly typical August pattern with isolated thunderstorm chances daily.
- The tropics remain quiet for now with no important tropical activity expected over the next seven days.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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