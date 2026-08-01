FORECAST: Humidity levels beginning to rise

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a couple of pleasant and more comfortable days, humidity levels begin rising this weekend as a new unsettled weathermaker begins inching in from the west.

This next system will bring us showers and thunderstorms if not late today, at least coming tonight and lasting through Monday.

There is the marginal risk for a strong storm or two around Sunday and Sunday night which we will monitor.

Most of next week we get into a fairly typical August pattern with isolated thunderstorm chances daily.

The tropics remain quiet for now with no important tropical activity expected over the next seven days.

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