FORECAST: Isolated storms possible this afternoon followed by heat surge

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are going to see some isolated storms this afternoon, but right now it’s looking pretty dry for the 90.

Although we don’t expect severe weather, any developing shower could bring heavy rain.

As we head into the rest of the week, the daily afternoon storm chances will continue.

The big story after today will be the return of the 90s this weekend and much of next week.

The humidity is expected to make it feel like 100 degrees over the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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