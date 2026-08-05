FORECAST: Isolated storms possible this afternoon followed by heat surge

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are going to see some isolated storms this afternoon, but right now it’s looking pretty dry for the 90.
- Although we don’t expect severe weather, any developing shower could bring heavy rain.
- As we head into the rest of the week, the daily afternoon storm chances will continue.
- The big story after today will be the return of the 90s this weekend and much of next week.
- The humidity is expected to make it feel like 100 degrees over the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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