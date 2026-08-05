Local

New warrants reveal alleged motive in Burke County double murder

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
New warrants reveal alleged motive in Burke County double murder
By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — New court documents are revealing disturbing details in a Burke County double murder investigation that led to two bodies being found buried near a walking trail at a popular park in Glen Alpine.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Human remains found near Burke County nature trail, two charged with murder

Search warrants allege Jamar Propst and Tasha Lewis shot Raheim and Carla Murray while the couple slept inside their home before burying their bodies near a nature trail.

Investigators said the motive was financial, alleging the suspects targeted the victims after one of them inherited $75,000.

Court records also accuse Propst and Lewis of moving into the victims’ home with several children after the killings.

Both suspects have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as the investigation continues.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read