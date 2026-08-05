New warrants reveal alleged motive in Burke County double murder

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — New court documents are revealing disturbing details in a Burke County double murder investigation that led to two bodies being found buried near a walking trail at a popular park in Glen Alpine.

Search warrants allege Jamar Propst and Tasha Lewis shot Raheim and Carla Murray while the couple slept inside their home before burying their bodies near a nature trail.

Investigators said the motive was financial, alleging the suspects targeted the victims after one of them inherited $75,000.

Court records also accuse Propst and Lewis of moving into the victims’ home with several children after the killings.

Both suspects have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as the investigation continues.

©2026 Cox Media Group