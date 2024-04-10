FORECAST: Keep rain gear handy as dreary weather continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a dreary day across the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon and you’re going to want to keep that rain gear with you still for a while, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Rain chances will slowly dwindle this evening, but a few showers can’t be ruled out through Wednesday.

There is a bigger threat of heavy showers late Wednesday and early Thursday. Severe storms are a possibility, as well.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group