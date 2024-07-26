FORECAST: Last day of scattered showers, dry weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Today will be the last day we deal with scattered downpours heading into the weekend.

A drier weather pattern arrives through Sunday to put an end to the bigger rain threats.

Highs warm to the mid-80s this afternoon, and it will still be quite humid.

Some downpours may linger into the evening before things start to quiet down.

A stray downpour can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but chances are low.

The lower humidity by Sunday will make it feel better, as we could even drop into the upper 60s in the morning.

