FORECAST: Last day of scattered showers, dry weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Today will be the last day we deal with scattered downpours heading into the weekend.
  • A drier weather pattern arrives through Sunday to put an end to the bigger rain threats.
  • Highs warm to the mid-80s this afternoon, and it will still be quite humid.
  • Some downpours may linger into the evening before things start to quiet down.
  • A stray downpour can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but chances are low.
  • The lower humidity by Sunday will make it feel better, as we could even drop into the upper 60s in the morning.

