FORECAST: Last day of scattered showers, dry weekend ahead

FORECAST:
- Today will be the last day we deal with scattered downpours heading into the weekend.
- A drier weather pattern arrives through Sunday to put an end to the bigger rain threats.
- Highs warm to the mid-80s this afternoon, and it will still be quite humid.
- Some downpours may linger into the evening before things start to quiet down.
- A stray downpour can’t be ruled out on Saturday, but chances are low.
- The lower humidity by Sunday will make it feel better, as we could even drop into the upper 60s in the morning.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
