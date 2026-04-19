FORECAST: Light showers this morning, cool start to the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cold front is bringing some isolated, much-needed showers this morning!

These showers will push east through the morning before clearing our area by noon.

Winds will pick up out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the metro and as high as 50 mph in the High Country.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the mountains until 2 pm.

These winds will keep temperatures much cooler today, only peaking in the mid to upper 60s!

It will also usher in very dry air, which keeps an elevated fire risk in place for today and the foreseeable future.

Tomorrow morning will be chilly to start with, lows in the 40s and highs near 70 degrees!

That taste of spring continues Tuesday before we warm back to the 80s mid to late week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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