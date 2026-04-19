FORECAST: Light showers this morning, cool start to the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cold front is bringing some isolated, much-needed showers this morning!
- These showers will push east through the morning before clearing our area by noon.
- Winds will pick up out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the metro and as high as 50 mph in the High Country.
- A Wind Advisory is in place for the mountains until 2 pm.
- These winds will keep temperatures much cooler today, only peaking in the mid to upper 60s!
- It will also usher in very dry air, which keeps an elevated fire risk in place for today and the foreseeable future.
- Tomorrow morning will be chilly to start with, lows in the 40s and highs near 70 degrees!
- That taste of spring continues Tuesday before we warm back to the 80s mid to late week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group