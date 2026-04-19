Forecasts

FORECAST: Light showers this morning, cool start to the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A cold front is bringing some isolated, much-needed showers this morning!
  • These showers will push east through the morning before clearing our area by noon.
  • Winds will pick up out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the metro and as high as 50 mph in the High Country.
  • A Wind Advisory is in place for the mountains until 2 pm.
  • These winds will keep temperatures much cooler today, only peaking in the mid to upper 60s!
  • It will also usher in very dry air, which keeps an elevated fire risk in place for today and the foreseeable future.
  • Tomorrow morning will be chilly to start with, lows in the 40s and highs near 70 degrees!
  • That taste of spring continues Tuesday before we warm back to the 80s mid to late week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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