FORECAST: Line of showers expected to move in this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The first half of the day will start off mild and dry; however, cloud cover will build up in preparation for a line of showers that will be moving through this afternoon.
- Charlotte and much of the southern half of our area will be at level one risk, with the very tip of Chesterfield being at level two.
- Our southern counties will get a few light showers, mainly before 11 a.m., with the rain picking up intensity by about 2 p.m.
- The biggest concerns will be strong winds and hail by midday. However, the threat of strong storms will linger until early evening.
- Temperatures today will be close to average, in the upper 70s to low 80s. The pattern, however, will become more unstable by early next week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group