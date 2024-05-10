FORECAST: Line of showers expected to move in this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The first half of the day will start off mild and dry; however, cloud cover will build up in preparation for a line of showers that will be moving through this afternoon.

Charlotte and much of the southern half of our area will be at level one risk, with the very tip of Chesterfield being at level two.

Our southern counties will get a few light showers, mainly before 11 a.m., with the rain picking up intensity by about 2 p.m.

The biggest concerns will be strong winds and hail by midday. However, the threat of strong storms will linger until early evening.

Temperatures today will be close to average, in the upper 70s to low 80s. The pattern, however, will become more unstable by early next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

