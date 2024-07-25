FORECAST: Lingering clouds to keep temperatures in the low to mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Steady showers have arrived this morning and will linger into the early afternoon.

This should preclude any flooding issues with just nuisance problems on the roads.

The rains wind down this afternoon, but the clouds linger and hold temperatures down to the low to mid-80s.

A weak cold front enters the picture tomorrow to keep the risk for downpours going, but then drier air arrives for the weekend and helps to shut off the rain.

Lower risk for rain on Saturday and dry on Sunday. Next week’s pattern looks more typical for late July.

Temperatures are expected to heat back up to near 90, and storm chances are lower.

