FORECAST: Lingering clouds to keep temperatures in the low to mid-80s

FORECAST:
- Steady showers have arrived this morning and will linger into the early afternoon.
- This should preclude any flooding issues with just nuisance problems on the roads.
- The rains wind down this afternoon, but the clouds linger and hold temperatures down to the low to mid-80s.
- A weak cold front enters the picture tomorrow to keep the risk for downpours going, but then drier air arrives for the weekend and helps to shut off the rain.
- Lower risk for rain on Saturday and dry on Sunday. Next week’s pattern looks more typical for late July.
- Temperatures are expected to heat back up to near 90, and storm chances are lower.
