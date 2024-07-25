Forecasts

FORECAST: Lingering clouds to keep temperatures in the low to mid-80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Steady showers have arrived this morning and will linger into the early afternoon.
  • This should preclude any flooding issues with just nuisance problems on the roads.
  • The rains wind down this afternoon, but the clouds linger and hold temperatures down to the low to mid-80s.
  • A weak cold front enters the picture tomorrow to keep the risk for downpours going, but then drier air arrives for the weekend and helps to shut off the rain.
  • Lower risk for rain on Saturday and dry on Sunday. Next week’s pattern looks more typical for late July.
  • Temperatures are expected to heat back up to near 90, and storm chances are lower.

