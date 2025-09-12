FORECAST: Low humidity, mid-80s temperatures make for perfect weekend Weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in for fantastic weather this weekend with low humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday. However, it doesn’t look like it will be a ton.

We are still watching a disturbance in the tropics. However, it doesn’t look like it will impact the Carolinas as of right now.

