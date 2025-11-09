Forecasts

FORECAST: Mild Sunday ahead of cold start to work week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We get to enjoy one more mild day before the cold blast arrives tonight.
  • Highs reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with windy conditions.
  • The front passes through tonight with winds shifting to the north.
  • This drops temps to the 40s all day tomorrow, but it will feel like the 30s because of the gusty winds!
  • The heart of the cold comes in tomorrow night with mid to upper 20s!
  • Clear conditions all week long as we slowly warm up to near 70 degrees by Thursday.
  • The mountains will feel the worst of the chill with temps not likely above freezing tomorrow with snow showers.
  • Highest elevations will see over 3” of snow with an inch or less in the valleys for Boone and Blowing Rock.
  • A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the high country through Tuesday AM.
  • Strong winds will reduce visibility up high and bring wind chills down to near zero.

