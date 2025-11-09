FORECAST: Mild Sunday ahead of cold start to work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We get to enjoy one more mild day before the cold blast arrives tonight.

Highs reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with windy conditions.

The front passes through tonight with winds shifting to the north.

This drops temps to the 40s all day tomorrow, but it will feel like the 30s because of the gusty winds!

The heart of the cold comes in tomorrow night with mid to upper 20s!

Clear conditions all week long as we slowly warm up to near 70 degrees by Thursday.

The mountains will feel the worst of the chill with temps not likely above freezing tomorrow with snow showers.

Highest elevations will see over 3” of snow with an inch or less in the valleys for Boone and Blowing Rock.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the high country through Tuesday AM.

Strong winds will reduce visibility up high and bring wind chills down to near zero.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group