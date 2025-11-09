FORECAST: Mild Sunday ahead of cold start to work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We get to enjoy one more mild day before the cold blast arrives tonight.
- Highs reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with windy conditions.
- The front passes through tonight with winds shifting to the north.
- This drops temps to the 40s all day tomorrow, but it will feel like the 30s because of the gusty winds!
- The heart of the cold comes in tomorrow night with mid to upper 20s!
- Clear conditions all week long as we slowly warm up to near 70 degrees by Thursday.
- The mountains will feel the worst of the chill with temps not likely above freezing tomorrow with snow showers.
- Highest elevations will see over 3” of snow with an inch or less in the valleys for Boone and Blowing Rock.
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the high country through Tuesday AM.
- Strong winds will reduce visibility up high and bring wind chills down to near zero.
