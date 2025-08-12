FORECAST: More rain and storms through Wednesday before temps climb into the 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking more waves of downpours as they move into our area through Wednesday.

And while the heaviest rain has moved on, we still have a fairly wet setup with intermittent rain.

We can also expect thunderstorms through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, temperatures are slowly beginning their climb and will hit the 90 mark as early as Thursday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group