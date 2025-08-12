FORECAST: More rain and storms through Wednesday before temps climb into the 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be tracking more waves of downpours as they move into our area through Wednesday.
- And while the heaviest rain has moved on, we still have a fairly wet setup with intermittent rain.
- We can also expect thunderstorms through Wednesday.
- Meanwhile, temperatures are slowly beginning their climb and will hit the 90 mark as early as Thursday.
