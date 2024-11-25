FORECAST: Motorists could see some wet roads for morning commute

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- There is a chance of light showers for the morning drive, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Monday afternoon.
- Highs will be in the upper 60s in Charlotte on Tuesday.
- Tuesday morning’s rain will move out quickly, however, more showers are in the holiday forecast.
- Wednesday’s weather looks favorable with highs near 61 degrees and later than night clouds will build up bringing a chance of showers.
- There is a 50% chance of showers in Charlotte on Thanksgiving. There could also be some thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 60s.
- The skies clear up after that but it will be much colder.
- Highs for Friday in Charlotte on Friday will be near 52 degrees.
- For Saturday and Sunday, it will only be in the mid-40s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2024 Cox Media Group