FORECAST: Motorists could see some wet roads for morning commute

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
  • There is a chance of light showers for the morning drive, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Monday afternoon.
  • Highs will be in the upper 60s in Charlotte on Tuesday.
  • Tuesday morning’s rain will move out quickly, however, more showers are in the holiday forecast.
  • Wednesday’s weather looks favorable with highs near 61 degrees and later than night clouds will build up bringing a chance of showers.
  • There is a 50% chance of showers in Charlotte on Thanksgiving. There could also be some thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 60s.
  • The skies clear up after that but it will be much colder.
  • Highs for Friday in Charlotte on Friday will be near 52 degrees.
  • For Saturday and Sunday, it will only be in the mid-40s.

