FORECAST: Motorists could see some wet roads for morning commute

FORECAST:

There is a chance of light showers for the morning drive, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Monday afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 60s in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning’s rain will move out quickly, however, more showers are in the holiday forecast.

Wednesday’s weather looks favorable with highs near 61 degrees and later than night clouds will build up bringing a chance of showers.

There is a 50% chance of showers in Charlotte on Thanksgiving. There could also be some thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 60s.

The skies clear up after that but it will be much colder.

Highs for Friday in Charlotte on Friday will be near 52 degrees.

For Saturday and Sunday, it will only be in the mid-40s.

