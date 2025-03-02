FORECAST: Much colder Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- High fire danger remains for a few more hours with Red Flag warnings up until 10 PM!
- We had humidity values near 13 percent this afternoon in Charlotte. That is extremely dry.
- A cold front will arrive overnight increasing humidity but dropping those temperatures into the upper 20s to low 30s for Sunday morning.
- Highs tomorrow struggle to reach 50 degrees with loads of sunshine.
- We’ll stay dry until Tuesday night into Wednesday when our next storm system arrives.
- This looks to bring rain and maybe a rumble or 2 of thunder early Wednesday morning.
