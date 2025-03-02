Forecasts

FORECAST: Much colder Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • High fire danger remains for a few more hours with Red Flag warnings up until 10 PM!
  • We had humidity values near 13 percent this afternoon in Charlotte. That is extremely dry.
  • A cold front will arrive overnight increasing humidity but dropping those temperatures into the upper 20s to low 30s for Sunday morning.
  • Highs tomorrow struggle to reach 50 degrees with loads of sunshine.
  • We’ll stay dry until Tuesday night into Wednesday when our next storm system arrives.
  • This looks to bring rain and maybe a rumble or 2 of thunder early Wednesday morning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read