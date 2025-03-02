FORECAST: Much colder Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

High fire danger remains for a few more hours with Red Flag warnings up until 10 PM!

We had humidity values near 13 percent this afternoon in Charlotte. That is extremely dry.

A cold front will arrive overnight increasing humidity but dropping those temperatures into the upper 20s to low 30s for Sunday morning.

Highs tomorrow struggle to reach 50 degrees with loads of sunshine.

We’ll stay dry until Tuesday night into Wednesday when our next storm system arrives.

This looks to bring rain and maybe a rumble or 2 of thunder early Wednesday morning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group