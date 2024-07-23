FORECAST: Muggy start before showers and storms this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another muggy start to the day with showers and storms likely firing up this afternoon.

Highs are expected to remain in the upper 80s but the mugginess will make it feel hotter.

Heavy rain and lightning continue to be the main threats which could lead to some isolated flash flooding.

This pattern won’t break through the week with additional downpours.

Thursday still looks to be the day we see the more widespread rain and then slowly dry up heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will hold the mid to upper 80s into early next week.

