FORECAST: Muggy start before showers and storms this afternoon

FORECAST:
- Another muggy start to the day with showers and storms likely firing up this afternoon.
- Highs are expected to remain in the upper 80s but the mugginess will make it feel hotter.
- Heavy rain and lightning continue to be the main threats which could lead to some isolated flash flooding.
- This pattern won’t break through the week with additional downpours.
- Thursday still looks to be the day we see the more widespread rain and then slowly dry up heading into the weekend.
- Temperatures will hold the mid to upper 80s into early next week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
