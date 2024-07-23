Forecasts

FORECAST: Muggy start before showers and storms this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another muggy start to the day with showers and storms likely firing up this afternoon.
  • Highs are expected to remain in the upper 80s but the mugginess will make it feel hotter.
  • Heavy rain and lightning continue to be the main threats which could lead to some isolated flash flooding.
  • This pattern won’t break through the week with additional downpours.
  • Thursday still looks to be the day we see the more widespread rain and then slowly dry up heading into the weekend.
  • Temperatures will hold the mid to upper 80s into early next week.

