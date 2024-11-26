Forecasts

FORECAST: No rain for Wednesday but that will change for Thanksgiving

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “The weather will be nice and quiet for the next 36 hours for holiday travelers but be ready come turkey time,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday afternoon.
  • Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high of 60 in Charlotte.
  • Showers and possible thunderstorms will spread into the Carolinas on Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 60s.
  • After that, expect a major outbreak of cold Arctic chill, Ahrens said.
  • On Black Friday, it will be cooler, in the mid-50s under clear skies.
  • The weekend’s highs will be in the upper 40s.
  • We kick off the work week with high temperatures only getting into the low-to-mid 40s.
  • “Find those winter coats! This will be the real deal!” Ahrens said.

