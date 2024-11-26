FORECAST: No rain for Wednesday but that will change for Thanksgiving

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“The weather will be nice and quiet for the next 36 hours for holiday travelers but be ready come turkey time,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high of 60 in Charlotte.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will spread into the Carolinas on Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 60s.

After that, expect a major outbreak of cold Arctic chill, Ahrens said.

On Black Friday, it will be cooler, in the mid-50s under clear skies.

The weekend’s highs will be in the upper 40s.

We kick off the work week with high temperatures only getting into the low-to-mid 40s.

“Find those winter coats! This will be the real deal!” Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





















©2024 Cox Media Group