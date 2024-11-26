FORECAST: No rain for Wednesday but that will change for Thanksgiving

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “The weather will be nice and quiet for the next 36 hours for holiday travelers but be ready come turkey time,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday afternoon.
- Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high of 60 in Charlotte.
- Showers and possible thunderstorms will spread into the Carolinas on Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 60s.
- After that, expect a major outbreak of cold Arctic chill, Ahrens said.
- On Black Friday, it will be cooler, in the mid-50s under clear skies.
- The weekend’s highs will be in the upper 40s.
- We kick off the work week with high temperatures only getting into the low-to-mid 40s.
- “Find those winter coats! This will be the real deal!” Ahrens said.
