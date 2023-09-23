FORECAST: Ophelia won’t have a big impact on the QC

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Ophelia’s bark will be worse than her bite for the city.
- Expect on-and-off showers for the first half of the day, but most won’t see much rainfall.
- On average about .10-.25 inches are expected for the Charlotte region.
- It will be rather breezy with winds 10-15 mph and gusts around 25-30 mph.
- Ophelia will continue to track northward through the afternoon and be out of the area by late afternoon.
- Highs will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the low 70s.
- Overnight lows will dip down to the 50s.
- Conditions will improve for Sunday as skies will clear and highs will return to the low 80s.
- The next best rain of rain will be on Tuesday afternoon.
- Highs will remain in the upper 70s/low 80s for the workweek.
Quick Hits About Ophelia:
- Became the 16th storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season
- Storm surge of 3-5 feet possible for Eastern N.C.
- It was a hybrid of two systems: NHC is calling it a Tropical Storm, but impacts will be similar to that of a Category 1 Hurricane.
