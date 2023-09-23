Forecasts

FORECAST: Ophelia won’t have a big impact on the QC

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Ophelia's bark will be worse than her bite for the city.

Ophelia’s bark will be worse than her bite for the city.

  • Expect on-and-off showers for the first half of the day, but most won’t see much rainfall.
  • On average about .10-.25 inches are expected for the Charlotte region.
  • It will be rather breezy with winds 10-15 mph and gusts around 25-30 mph.
  • Ophelia will continue to track northward through the afternoon and be out of the area by late afternoon.
  • Highs will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the low 70s.
  • Overnight lows will dip down to the 50s.
  • Conditions will improve for Sunday as skies will clear and highs will return to the low 80s.
  • The next best rain of rain will be on Tuesday afternoon.
  • Highs will remain in the upper 70s/low 80s for the workweek.

Quick Hits About Ophelia:

  • Became the 16th storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season
  • Storm surge of 3-5 feet possible for Eastern N.C.
  • It was a hybrid of two systems: NHC is calling it a Tropical Storm, but impacts will be similar to that of a Category 1 Hurricane.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

