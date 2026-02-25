FORECAST: Rain arrives overnight, clears in time for a beautiful weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Showers will move in overnight and continue through Thursday, bringing the heaviest rain during the Thursday morning commute.

Most of the rain will taper off by Thursday afternoon, though a few lingering showers may persist into Thursday night and early Friday.

Conditions will fully clear by Friday night, setting up a sunny and pleasant weekend.

>> Channel 9's Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

