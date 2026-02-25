Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain arrives overnight, clears in time for a beautiful weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Showers will move in overnight and continue through Thursday, bringing the heaviest rain during the Thursday morning commute.
  • Most of the rain will taper off by Thursday afternoon, though a few lingering showers may persist into Thursday night and early Friday.
  • Conditions will fully clear by Friday night, setting up a sunny and pleasant weekend.

