FORECAST: Rain chances linger through midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a muggy and a bit drizzly start this morning, but thankfully any big rain that we had yesterday has all wound down.

We should gain some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Bigger downpour chances return tomorrow as slow moving storm system lingers overhead.

Rain chances linger through midweek before winding down late week.

Temps likely stay in the 80s all week long before bouncing back a little this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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