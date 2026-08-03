FORECAST: Rain chances linger through midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a muggy and a bit drizzly start this morning, but thankfully any big rain that we had yesterday has all wound down.
- We should gain some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
- Bigger downpour chances return tomorrow as slow moving storm system lingers overhead.
- Rain chances linger through midweek before winding down late week.
- Temps likely stay in the 80s all week long before bouncing back a little this weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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