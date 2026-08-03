Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances linger through midweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It’s a muggy and a bit drizzly start this morning, but thankfully any big rain that we had yesterday has all wound down.
  • We should gain some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
  • Bigger downpour chances return tomorrow as slow moving storm system lingers overhead.
  • Rain chances linger through midweek before winding down late week.
  • Temps likely stay in the 80s all week long before bouncing back a little this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read