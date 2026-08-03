Flint Hill Middle School to welcome students for the first time

FORT MILL, S.C. — In Fort Mill, the newly built Flint Hill Middle School will open its doors to students for the first time Monday morning.

The school was built to ease overcrowding at other nearby middle schools. The three-story building was designed so each grade has its own space. It also has collaborative classrooms, a large media center and a courtyard in the middle of campus.

Flint Hill Middle is expected to welcome about 1,200 students for its first day. It’s also the first day for the teachers and staff, who are getting the chance to build the school’s culture from the ground up.

“Everything’s new, so there’s so many opportunities for us to grow together and become what we want for Flint Middle School to be,” Sabrina Whitehouse, a sixth grade English teacher, told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

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The new school sits right next to Flint Hill Elementary where many parents have raised concerns about students being just yards away from the solar panel manufacturing facility, Silfab.

Recently, a judge upheld a decision made years ago by the York County Board of Zoning Appeals that said solar power manufacturing is prohibited in light industrial districts, like the one Silfab is in.

While many parents were excited about the decision, Silfab has said the ruling has no effect on their current operations.

York County leaders met in July to talk about what happened next, but they have not announced a decision. With students arriving Monday, some say families are still left with uncertainty.

“I think the parents are anxious, as we were last year,” Kate Hanauer, a parent, said.

In the entire district, more than 18,000 Fort Mill students are set to return to class Monday.

Stay tuned throughout the morning for complete back-to-school team coverage on Channel 9.

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Monday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

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