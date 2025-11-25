Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain chances return today with cooler temperatures ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s all quiet this morning before some rain chances return today.
  • Best shot stays in the mountains and foothills around midday with some steady rains, we’ll have a lower risk in the metro.
  • Highs still warm to the upper 60s (cooler where it rains).
  • Another round of downpours and maybe even a few storms come in overnight.
  • These should be more widespread and move out quickly tomorrow morning.
  • Drier and windy conditions on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s before we chill down to the lower 50s on Thanksgiving.
  • The colder weather hangs on into the weekend.
  • Low rain threat late day Sunday.

