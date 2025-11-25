FORECAST: Rain chances return today with cooler temperatures ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s all quiet this morning before some rain chances return today.
- Best shot stays in the mountains and foothills around midday with some steady rains, we’ll have a lower risk in the metro.
- Highs still warm to the upper 60s (cooler where it rains).
- Another round of downpours and maybe even a few storms come in overnight.
- These should be more widespread and move out quickly tomorrow morning.
- Drier and windy conditions on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s before we chill down to the lower 50s on Thanksgiving.
- The colder weather hangs on into the weekend.
- Low rain threat late day Sunday.
