FORECAST: Rain chances return today with cooler temperatures ahead

FORECAST:

It’s all quiet this morning before some rain chances return today.

Best shot stays in the mountains and foothills around midday with some steady rains, we’ll have a lower risk in the metro.

Highs still warm to the upper 60s (cooler where it rains).

Another round of downpours and maybe even a few storms come in overnight.

These should be more widespread and move out quickly tomorrow morning.

Drier and windy conditions on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s before we chill down to the lower 50s on Thanksgiving.

The colder weather hangs on into the weekend.

Low rain threat late day Sunday.

