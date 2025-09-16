FORECAST: Rain closer to the metro Tuesday afternoon 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We could see some mountain showers this afternoon.

There’s a better chance for widespread showers arriving on Tuesday as a system to our east throws some moisture our way.

Temps will be much colder tomorrow in the middle 70s with all that cloud cover.

We’ll see some predawn showers Wednesday before we heat things up later this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group