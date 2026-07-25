FORECAST: Rain moving out, heat moving back in this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The rainy weather of the last few days is almost over and we are getting ready to return to a more typical Summer pattern with more heat.

Saturday will be a slowly improving day with decreasing chances for leftover showers but cloudiness will be stubborn.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend.

Next week we are back into the low/mid 90s much of the week with, at least for now, the low threat for typical, isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Tuesday afternoon-evening could see a better chance of storms, and will likely be the hottest day of the upcoming week.

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