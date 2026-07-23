Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 24-26

CHARLOTTE — With concerts, festivals, dining deals and more, there’s lots to do in and around the Queen City this weekend. Rain or shine, here’s what’s going on near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner will perform at Truliant Amphitheater Friday night as part of the “Double Trouble Double Vision” tour.

Queen’s Feast returns this week. The Summer 2026 edition of Charlotte Restaurant Week runs July 24 through August 2. Dine at any of the 120+ participating restaurants in nine counties.

Head to That’s Novel Books at Camp North End Friday evening for poetry readings by local poets, followed by an open mic.

Xtreme World Wrestling will take over Lenny Boy Brewing Co. Friday night for Kingdom Clash 2026. Wear a medieval outfit and catch the action when doors open at 6 p.m.

The Charlotte Knights will take on the Norfolk Tides this weekend at Truist Field.

See “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” at Booth Playhouse this weekend.

Buju Banton will perform at The Amp Ballantyne with Stephen Marley Friday night.

This weekend at the Whitewater Center’s River Jam, Brother Smith will take the stage Friday, followed by The Woods Saturday night.

Enjoy a standup show from Mike Epps at The Comedy Zone this weekend.

Club 90s is throwing an Off Campus Night dance party at The Underground Friday.

Immerse yourself in the magic of ancient Egypt through a virtual reality experience at Blume Studios this weekend. Guests will explore The Great Pyramid at “Horizon of Khufu.”

Totally Rad Vintage Fest is making a stop in Concord Saturday. Shop from vintage vendors, game at a vintage arcade or stroll down memory lane at the Rad Rewind Museum.

The 7th Annual Charlotte Peruvian Festival will be held Saturday at a new location, Victoria Yards. Guests will enjoy live music, authentic Peruvian food, performances and more.

Shop from local, handmade vendors at the Manifest Market at NoDa Brewing Co. Saturday.

See Fetty Wap Saturday night at The Fillmore.

Toosii and Ann Marie will perform at Ovens Auditorium Saturday.

Watch “The Big Green” at Fourth Ward Park Saturday night.

Grammy-nominated pop star Natasha Bedingfield will perform a free concert at Romare Bearden Park Saturday night as part of the MLS All-Star Week festivities.

The CareFreeBlackGirl CookOut is celebrating 10 years at Victoria Yards in Uptown Sunday afternoon. Enjoy an all-Black women lineup of DJs, performers and hosts, shop from local, femme vendors, eat good food and more.

The Queen City Coolerfest returns Sunday at Symphony Park. Click here for the full lineup of live music and entertainment.

Shinedown will play the Spectrum Center Sunday.

42 Dugg and Babyface Ray will perform at The Fillmore Sunday night.

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