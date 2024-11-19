FORECAST: Rain possible today, chillier temperatures on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds are rolling in already this morning, and we’ll eventually see rain showers arrive later Tuesday.

No big rain like we saw last week, mainly just light showers. The best chances for rain stay on the south side of the area Tuesday afternoon, but umbrellas may be needed anywhere at times Tuesday.

Highs cool back to the mid to upper 60s.

We dry out quickly Wednesday morning and then we deal with the wind. Breezy winds pick up by tomorrow afternoon with gusts near 30 mph in the metro (higher in the mountains.)

Temperatures rebound to the lower 70s with the gusty winds but then plunge down to the 50s by Thursday. The coldest nights of the season are on the way by Friday and Saturday mornings (mid 30s.)

Some snow is possible for the mountains Thursday night, mostly up at the highest elevations.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

