FORECAST: Rain on the way to start the work week

FORECAST:

The past two days we have had the sunshine and record tying heat and today will still be unseasonably hot but not a record.

As we have been talking about rain is on the way, a part of the severe storm system that has been clobbering the areas west of here.

This complex will be much weaker before arriving here locally and thus we do not expect any widespread severe threat around here.

Our big thing will be rain, sometimes heavy tonight into Monday morning tapering Monday afternoon.

The timing of the rain looks to be mountains midday/early afternoon and locally late afternoon.

Following the rain, we have several days of sunshine, cooler and dry weather next week.

