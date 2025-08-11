FORECAST: Rainy start to the work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a rainy start to the work week and as more students head back out to school this week.
- The rain will be scattered and not terribly heavy, but we have so much moisture in the air that these showers will be efficient rain producers while they are around.
- Highs warm to just near 80 degrees.
- This pattern remains in place tomorrow before rain chances then start to ease up for the second half of the week.
- Temps warm back up to mid to upper 80s as the week goes on and we could briefly touch the lower 90s on Thursday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group