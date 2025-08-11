FORECAST: Rainy start to the work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a rainy start to the work week and as more students head back out to school this week.

The rain will be scattered and not terribly heavy, but we have so much moisture in the air that these showers will be efficient rain producers while they are around.

Highs warm to just near 80 degrees.

This pattern remains in place tomorrow before rain chances then start to ease up for the second half of the week.

Temps warm back up to mid to upper 80s as the week goes on and we could briefly touch the lower 90s on Thursday.

