FORECAST: Rainy start to the work week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a rainy start to the work week and as more students head back out to school this week.
  • The rain will be scattered and not terribly heavy, but we have so much moisture in the air that these showers will be efficient rain producers while they are around.
  • Highs warm to just near 80 degrees.
  • This pattern remains in place tomorrow before rain chances then start to ease up for the second half of the week.
  • Temps warm back up to mid to upper 80s as the week goes on and we could briefly touch the lower 90s on Thursday.

