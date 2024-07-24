FORECAST: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms to develop across area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon into the evening.
- The main threats are lightning strikes, torrential rainfall, and flash flooding.
- A few storms could briefly become strong to severe.
- Isolated incidents of damaging wind gusts are possible.
- The threat of storms continues for the rest of the week.
- Those chances are expected to diminish on Sunday.
