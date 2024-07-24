FORECAST: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms to develop across area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon into the evening.

The main threats are lightning strikes, torrential rainfall, and flash flooding.

A few storms could briefly become strong to severe.

Isolated incidents of damaging wind gusts are possible.

The threat of storms continues for the rest of the week.

Those chances are expected to diminish on Sunday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group