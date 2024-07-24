Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms to develop across area

FORECAST:

  • Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon into the evening.
  • The main threats are lightning strikes, torrential rainfall, and flash flooding.
  • A few storms could briefly become strong to severe.
  • Isolated incidents of damaging wind gusts are possible.
  • The threat of storms continues for the rest of the week.
  • Those chances are expected to diminish on Sunday.

