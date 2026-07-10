Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered storms, gusty winds expected through weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • More heat and humidity to end the week with temperatures climbing back to the mid-90s Friday afternoon and feeling near 100 degrees.
  • A few showers are possible in the mountains this morning, with another chance for hit-or-miss showers and storms developing later this afternoon.
  • Scattered storms are expected to continue through the weekend, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible with any storms that do form.
  • Fortunately, we’re not looking at any washouts.
  • Temperatures will stay in the low 90s on Saturday afternoon, with 80s finally returning Sunday and early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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