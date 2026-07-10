FORECAST: Scattered storms, gusty winds expected through weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More heat and humidity to end the week with temperatures climbing back to the mid-90s Friday afternoon and feeling near 100 degrees.

A few showers are possible in the mountains this morning, with another chance for hit-or-miss showers and storms developing later this afternoon.

Scattered storms are expected to continue through the weekend, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible with any storms that do form.

Fortunately, we’re not looking at any washouts.

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s on Saturday afternoon, with 80s finally returning Sunday and early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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