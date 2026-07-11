FORECAST: Scattered storms Sunday afternoon 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The NWS did confirm an EF-1 Tornado from yesterday’s storm in Catawba, Lincoln and Cleveland Counties. It had max winds of 90 mph and was on the ground for a whopping 7 miles!

We are in for another day with some scattered storms for Sunday afternoon.

Some of them could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Most likely timing for tomorrow is 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The other big story is the brief cool down from the heat we’ve had of late.

We are going to see several days with highs in the 80s with Monday being the best with highs in the low 80s!

Unfortunately, it doesn’t last long, we are back in the mid 90s to end next week.

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