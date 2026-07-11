Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered storms Sunday afternoon 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The NWS did confirm an EF-1 Tornado from yesterday’s storm in Catawba, Lincoln and Cleveland Counties. It had max winds of 90 mph and was on the ground for a whopping 7 miles!
  • We are in for another day with some scattered storms for Sunday afternoon.
  • Some of them could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rain.
  • Most likely timing for tomorrow is 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The other big story is the brief cool down from the heat we’ve had of late.
  • We are going to see several days with highs in the 80s with Monday being the best with highs in the low 80s!
  • Unfortunately, it doesn’t last long, we are back in the mid 90s to end next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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