FORECAST: Scattered storms Sunday afternoon 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The NWS did confirm an EF-1 Tornado from yesterday’s storm in Catawba, Lincoln and Cleveland Counties. It had max winds of 90 mph and was on the ground for a whopping 7 miles!
- We are in for another day with some scattered storms for Sunday afternoon.
- Some of them could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rain.
- Most likely timing for tomorrow is 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The other big story is the brief cool down from the heat we’ve had of late.
- We are going to see several days with highs in the 80s with Monday being the best with highs in the low 80s!
- Unfortunately, it doesn’t last long, we are back in the mid 90s to end next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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