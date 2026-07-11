‘Concerning’: Community members worry after double shooting leaves one dead, one hurt

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the victim of Friday night’s deadly shooting as 20-year-old Cameron Gilliard-Robinson.

Gilliard-Robinson and another victim were shot on a stretch of West 30th Street. Gilliard-Robinson died at the hospital.

The person who was with him continues to fight for their life.

This is the second high-profile violent incident that has happened in this area in the last three weeks.

A man was arrested for randomly shooting at cars.

People who come to the area are concerned.

“It is very concerning because at the end of the day, when you go outside, you expect to be safe, you know? You expect to get home to your family safe. They are counting on you to get back safe. It’s heartbreaking to hear about things like this happening,” said a shopper who spoke with Channel 9.

There is no word on the condition of the other victim who was shot.

People have not made an arrested in the case and they are asking for the public’s help.

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