CHARLOTTE — Cleveland County Paramedic Ashley Moore died on Monday in a crash in Gaston County, bringing back difficult memories for Gabriel Smith, an EMT with Mecklenburg EMS, who survived a similar ambulance collision in May 2023.

Moore, 37, died just one day after celebrating her birthday, after a drunk driver hit her ambulance at 100 miles per hour, according to investigators.

Moore had served Cleveland County EMS for nine years. The driver accused of causing her death, 35-year-old Jared Logan, faces charges of second-degree murder and DWI and has a past DWI conviction and history of missing court for traffic violations.

Smith’s ambulance was also hit by a car traveling at 100 miles per hour off North Tryon Street in May 2023 while he was treating a patient in the back.

Smith, an EMT with Mecklenburg EMS, explained that the recent crash brought back vivid recollections of his own incident. “It just brought back so many memories,” Smith said.

He expressed profound sadness, adding, “Just knowing what I know, it’s just so sad and just there’s no reason for it.”

Smith suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion, in the May 2023 crash.

He later testified in the trial against the suspect, Brian Ogbonna, who was found guilty and is currently in prison.

Paramedic’s death sparks renewed calls for safer ambulances after fatal crash

Smith hopes to find better ways to protect EMS workers in the field, acknowledging that he does not always wear his seat belt because he is constantly moving around to help patients.

“There is a lot of work to be done,” Smith said. “I think that we could do more research into what could make the trucks safer, especially during transport, in a collision.”

In the crash that killed Paramedic Moore, the paramedic driver and a patient are expected to be okay. Smith recognized that even for those who physically recover, the emotional impact will be lasting.

“Their lives are going to be changed forever,” Smith said. “This is something they’ll never forget and something they’re going to have to live with.”

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