Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered storms today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re waking up to scattered downpours this morning with more showers and storms expected on and off through the rest of the day.
  • Locally heavy rainfall is our top concern today with a low-end risk for a severe storm with damaging wind gusts too.
  • Alongside our storm chances, it will be another warm and muggy day with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s this afternoon.
  • It will be a similar forecast tomorrow with hit or miss storms, especially in the afternoon.
  • In fact, storm chances will continue daily through much of the work week with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 80s each day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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