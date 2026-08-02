FORECAST: Scattered storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re waking up to scattered downpours this morning with more showers and storms expected on and off through the rest of the day.
- Locally heavy rainfall is our top concern today with a low-end risk for a severe storm with damaging wind gusts too.
- Alongside our storm chances, it will be another warm and muggy day with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s this afternoon.
- It will be a similar forecast tomorrow with hit or miss storms, especially in the afternoon.
- In fact, storm chances will continue daily through much of the work week with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 80s each day.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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