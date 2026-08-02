FORECAST: Scattered storms today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re waking up to scattered downpours this morning with more showers and storms expected on and off through the rest of the day.

Locally heavy rainfall is our top concern today with a low-end risk for a severe storm with damaging wind gusts too.

Alongside our storm chances, it will be another warm and muggy day with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s this afternoon.

It will be a similar forecast tomorrow with hit or miss storms, especially in the afternoon.

In fact, storm chances will continue daily through much of the work week with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 80s each day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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