FORECAST: Showers expected tonight as temperatures reach the upper 70s

Not much rain to deal with this morning, but it’s damp and gray with low clouds. Most of the day will be fairly quiet, with some sun breaking through later this afternoon.

That allows us to warm up quickly to the mid to upper 70s. It is also quite humid for November standards; this will aid in the development of more rain coming our way tonight.

Showers pick up after sunset and last well into the night. Nothing terribly heavy, but it will be the most rain we’ve seen since Helene.

The rain should start to taper off before folks head out the door tomorrow morning. Temperatures remain in the 70s through the weekend, with additional light shower chances.

Rafael is now a category 2 storm and could get stronger before impacting Cuba later today. The storm is then forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and weaken later this week.

There will be no impacts locally other than a few showers this weekend.

Dense fog becoming more widespread this morning across most of the area. Take it slow and plan on the commute taking longer. pic.twitter.com/hzEK972qtT — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 6, 2024

